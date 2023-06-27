Home Affairs temporarily extends operating times

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has approved a temporary extension of operating times at front offices by two hours.

This according to the department, is to deal with the high demand for smart ID cards and passport services at Home Affairs offices.

This extension, from 08:00 to 17:30 with effect from Tuesday, applies to the 198 modernised Live Capture offices which can process smart ID cards and passports.

“The department usually receives a higher volume of applications during school holidays. To meet the demand during this period, we have extended operating hours,” Motsoaledi said in a statement on Monday.

Motsoaledi emphasised that this is a temporary extension. – SAnews.gov.za