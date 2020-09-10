Home Affairs deports senior government official

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded the deportation process for Zivanai Katikiti, a manager for financial control and reporting at Rand West City Municipality in Gauteng.

Katikiti was arrested by Home Affairs immigration officials last week for contravening immigration laws in several respects.

He appeared in court last Friday and remained in custody until the confirmation of his deportation in court on Tuesday.

The department said Katikiti was deported to Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry in the afternoon of Wednesday, 9 September 2020.

“The Department of Home Affairs’ records show that Katikiti entered South Africa in May 2015 and had not applied for a work or residence permit. Katikiti is a prohibited person, who was found in possession of a fraudulent permit and other documents,” the department said in a statement on Thursday. – SAnews.gov.za

