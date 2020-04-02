Home Affairs allows repatriation, medical travel

Patients who are facing life-threatening diseases are now allowed to enter South Africa or go abroad for medical treatment.

This is just one of several revised regulations announced by Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, as South Africa marks day 7 of its 21-day national lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Furthermore, repatriation of South African citizens will be permitted. However, citizens will be screened for COVID-19 before repatriation can take place. Those who test positive will not be allowed to travel.

“The borders have been closed for people but now the amendment is that the Minister, or a person designated by him, may allow a person to enter or exit the Republic for emergency medical attention for a life threatening condition,” said Motsoaledi on Thursday.

The Minister was part of a briefing held in Tshwane by Ministers who represent the Coronavirus National Command Council.

South Africa now has 1 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five recorded deaths. Two other deaths are yet to be confirmed.

President Ramaphosa declared the global pandemic a national state of disaster.

On Thursday, Motsoaledi said some regulations would have to be reviewed in order not to prejudice those seeking essential services.

“A person seeking urgent medical attention for a life-threatening condition may also be allowed to enter or exit the country, provided they’re given permission by the Minister of Home Affairs or the person designated by him,” Motsoaledi said.

In addition, individuals may be permitted to leave the country. “This means South Africans who are in other countries can come through the borders - provided they’re given permission and people who want to [exit] the borders may now be allowed,” Motsoaledi said, adding that permission would have to be sought.

Anyone who comes into the country will be subjected to quarantine, Motsoaledi stressed.

Normal movements, he explained, are still limited.

“People cannot move in and out. There have to be special arrangements,” the Minister said.

Government has also given fuel and food cargo the green light to cross borders. Previously, only essential goods were allowed before the amendment.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has disputed criticism that government is making an about-turn on its strict 21-day national lockdown regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He said they’ve reviewed some of the measures because they’re a “listening and a caring” government.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reiterated Mthembu’s views, saying that while they cannot satisfy every citizen, they cannot turn a blind eye to people’s genuine concerns. – SAnews.gov.za