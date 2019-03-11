High probability of load shedding on Monday

Eskom has warned that there is a high risk of load shedding today.

“There is a high risk of rotational load shedding today, but it will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. This is as a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at our power stations,” said the power utility.

The power utility said it will provide regular updates on the state of the power system.

Eskom advised customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on its website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact our Customer Contact Centre at 0860 037 566.-SAnews.gov.za