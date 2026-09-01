Heritage Day celebrations to be held in KZN

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

The National Heritage Day celebrations on 24 September will this year be held at the King Zwelithini Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

The celebrations will be held in partnership with the Zulu Kingdom and the Royal House under the theme: "Celebrating Our Living Heritage: Strengthening the Ties That Bind Us."

South Africa celebrates Heritage Day and Month every September and this year’s theme seeks to recognise the diverse cultures, languages, traditions and histories that shape South Africa’s national identity.

This year’s celebration will be combined with the annual Zulu cultural commemoration uMkhosi weLembe, honouring the legacy of King Shaka kaSenzangakhona and celebrating the rich heritage of the Zulu nation. – SAnews.gov.za