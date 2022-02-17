Heat inside gutted Parliament building "poses no danger"

Thursday, February 17, 2022

The Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service Department has expressed satisfaction that the heat in certain areas in the basement of the gutted Parliament building poses no danger to anyone.

The Fire and Rescue Service Department officials responded after structural engineers from the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, who were conducting inspections inside the fire-damaged National Assembly building, picked up some heat in certain spots in the basement of the building on Wednesday afternoon.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said after an inspection was conducted, the officials expressed satisfaction that the heat posed no danger to anyone or potential for flare-up.

“As stressed earlier, this was a precautionary measure, and there was no immediate danger to either the inspectors or the general parliamentary community. The fire department will submit a full report on this to Parliament,” Mothapo said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

New SRD grant pay days to note for February 2022

29600 Views
01 Feb 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

172288 Views
21 Sep 2021

2022 May/June examination registration deadline extended

918 Views
16 Feb 2022

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

127585 Views
05 Mar 2013

SASSA grants SRD beneficiaries opportunity to change payment method

284715 Views
06 Sep 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

383661 Views
26 Aug 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter