A healthy environment for a prosperous South Africa

Monday, June 29, 2026

By Narend Singh

South Africans often face a false choice, that we must either protect the environment or grow the economy. Our future depends on doing both.



The health of our rivers, wetlands, oceans, forests and protected areas is not separate from the wellbeing of our people. These natural systems provide water, support agriculture, sustain tourism, create jobs and protect communities from the growing impacts of climate change. When they are degraded, the consequences are felt not only by conservationists, but by ordinary citizens through water shortages, lost livelihoods, rising food insecurity and increased vulnerability to floods, droughts and extreme weather events.



This is why environmental protection cannot be viewed as a luxury or an afterthought. It is a fundamental investment in South Africa’s economic future and social wellbeing.



As government, we recognise that many of our conservation institutions face serious challenges. Years of financial pressure, ageing infrastructure, vacancies and rising operational costs have placed enormous strain on conservation authorities across the country. Rangers and environmental officials often work under difficult circumstances, confronting organised wildlife crime, illegal activities and the growing impacts of climate change.



These realities demand honesty and decisive action, hence, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has initiated a focused assessment of protected areas to identify weaknesses, strengthen governance and improve conservation management. We cannot afford complacency when it comes to safeguarding South Africa’s natural heritage.



At the same time, conservation in a democratic South Africa must be about people as much as it is about nature.



Communities living alongside protected areas must see tangible benefits from conservation efforts. Environmental protection must create opportunities, support livelihoods and contribute to local development. This is why government continues to expand benefit sharing initiatives, support previously disadvantaged businesses in the biodiversity economy and strengthen partnerships that ensure communities participate meaningfully in conservation outcomes.



The biodiversity economy represents one of South Africa’s most significant untapped opportunities. Through targeted interventions and the implementation of the revised Biodiversity Economy Strategy, we aim to unlock hundreds of thousands of jobs over the next decade. These opportunities are particularly important for young people, women, rural communities and persons with disabilities who are often excluded from mainstream economic activity.



Environmental programmes already demonstrate what is possible when ecological restoration and job creation work hand in hand. Programmes such as Working for Water, Working for Wetlands, Working on Fire and Working for Coast continue to create employment while protecting critical natural resources.



These initiatives show that environmental investment is not a cost to society; it is an investment that delivers social, economic and ecological returns and climate change further reinforces the urgency of this approach.



South Africa is already experiencing the effects of a warming planet through more frequent droughts, devastating floods, increased wildfire risks and pressure on water resources. Climate change is not a distant threat. It is a present reality affecting communities, businesses and municipalities across the country.



The implementation of the Climate Change Act marks a significant step forward in strengthening South Africa’s response to both mitigation and adaptation. Building resilience requires investment in ecological infrastructure, improved planning and access to climate finance that enables developing countries to respond effectively to a crisis they did little to create.



Climate finance should never be viewed as charity. It is an instrument of global justice and shared responsibility. Developing countries must have the resources necessary to pursue sustainable development while adapting to the impacts of climate change.



Equally important is ensuring that environmental laws are enforced fairly and consistently. Communities have a right to clean air, safe water and healthy ecosystems. Municipalities, institutions and companies that fail to comply with environmental legislation must be held accountable. Environmental degradation cannot become normalised simply because it occurs gradually or because those responsible possess significant resources.



South Africa has made meaningful progress in strengthening environmental enforcement through improved training, intelligence led operations and closer collaboration between government agencies. However, continued vigilance will be required as environmental crimes become increasingly sophisticated and transnational in nature.



Ultimately, budgets alone do not solve problems, they are translated into measurable outcomes, stronger institutions, greater public trust and meaningful improvements in people's lives.



The choices we make today will shape the South Africa inherited by future generations. Protecting biodiversity, restoring ecosystems, combating climate change and creating sustainable livelihoods are not separate objectives. They are interconnected pillars of a prosperous, resilient and inclusive society.



Our environment is not a barrier to development. It is one of our greatest national assets. If we protect it wisely, it will continue to sustain our economy, strengthen our communities and secure our future for generations to come.



*Singh is the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment