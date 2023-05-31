Health sets record straight on N West cholera cases

The National Department of Health clarified on Tuesday that the two laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera announced by the North West Department of Health fall under Gauteng.

This comes after the North West reported that the province detected the waterborne disease in two males aged 38 and 68 from the Madibeng and Morelete Local Municipalities.

“It was discovered during the discussions with North West health officials that two cases were already reported under Gauteng, because the two patients were screened, tested and diagnosed with cholera while they were in Hammanskraal.

“The positive cases and deaths are counted under the province or district in which they were tested, not where the patients reside,” the department explained.

This means the North West has no confirmed cases or outbreak of cholera at the moment.

“Both the national and provincial health departments would like to apologise for the communication error.”

The department is set to provide a comprehensive update on the cholera outbreak at a media briefing today.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising personal hygiene, wash their hands thoroughly with water and soap or sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.

All those who experience cholera-like symptoms, such as stomach cramps, diarrhoea, dehydration and vomiting, are urged to present themselves to the nearest health facility immediately to enable health workers to effectively manage the infection.

“The case finding and contact tracing activities are ongoing, especially in the affected communities,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za