Health facilities on high alert to deal with Coronavirus

Cabinet has reaffirmed that all the country’s health facilities are on high alert to deal with any eventuality of the Coronavirus.

“There are no reports or suspected cases of the virus and Cabinet reiterates the message of the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, that all measures have been put in place to prevent any infections in the country,” said Cabinet in a statement on Tuesday.

This as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said there are no reports or suspected cases of the virus in South Africa.

In addition, the country’s ports of entry are on high alert while health professionals are conducting temperature screening for all international travellers.

“In addition, South Africa has developed and distributed clinical guidelines and case definitions to doctors and nurses in both the public and private sectors,” it said.

Meanwhile, provinces have activated outbreak response teams, and are on high alert to detect and manage inadvertent cases that may arise in the country.

A number of hospitals have also been identified across the country as centres to quarantine and treat anyone who may be infected with the Coronavirus.

Through the Embassy of China in Pretoria, Cabinet said government is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are confident that we are prepared to evacuate students and other South African citizens currently in Wuhan, China, should the need arise,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za