Health dept condemns disruption at facilities

The Department of Health has condemned in the strongest terms the violent and disruptive actions by some members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) at some health facilities around the country this morning.

In a statement, the department said it noted with concern the violent and disruptive actions, which affected access to some facilities, mainly major hospitals.

“The department respects the right to strike by members of the trade unions, as enshrined in the Constitution of the country. However, such right should not violate the constitutional rights of others to life and access to healthcare.

“Any form of violence and intimidation directed at health workers, patients and infrastructure is condemned in the strongest terms,” the department said.

The department said it is working closely with the provincial health authorities and law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation to ensure rapid response and necessary urgent interventions to minimise the impact of the strike on the provision of essential health services.

“The participation of employees rendering essential services or maintenance services in the strike during working hours will constitute misconduct, and the principle of 'no-work, no pay' will also be strictly and timeously applied without fear or favour," the department said.

Some of the affected health facilities include Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Leratong Hospital, Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng; Pelonomi and Manapo Hospitals in the Free State, Khayelitsha Hospital in the Western Cape; Tshepong and Moses Kotane Hospitals in the North West, and Kimberly and Upington Hospitals in the Northern Cape. – SAnews.gov.za