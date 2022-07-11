Health Department works with WHO to assess risk of spreading monkeypox

Monday, July 11, 2022

The Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to assess the risk for local transmission of Monkeypox.

According to the Cabinet statement on Monday, this is done in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR), a legally binding agreement of 196 countries to build the capability to detect and report potential public health emergencies worldwide.

On Thursday, Cabinet said it was updated on the latest developments in the spread of Monkeypox disease in the country following the recent confirmation of a second case.

“The affected persons are isolated at home and contact tracing is being conducted to detect others who may have been exposed.”

According to the statement, the virus is not easily spread and usually only occurs after close contact such as kissing, cuddling or touching parts of the body with Monkeypox lesions.

“People without Monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.”

Cabinet advised people who experience symptoms of fever, general flu-like signs, followed by a blister-like rash to report to their nearest healthcare facility for early detection and treatment. 

Last week, the WHO announced its plan to reconvene the Emergency Committee on Monkeypox under the IHR as infections continue to soar globally.

In June, the WHO’s Emergency Committee resolved by consensus the outbreak does not constitute a global public health emergency at this stage.

However, addressing the media on Wednesday last week, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he remains concerned by the scale and spread of the virus.

Ghebreyesus announced that more than 6 000 cases are recorded in 58 countries. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

239162 Views
13 Jun 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

4973 Views
23 Jun 2022

Cele to visit Soweto tavern mass shooting site

405 Views
11 Jul 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

215680 Views
21 Sep 2021

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

332816 Views
30 Sep 2020

Cabinet approves draft code to transform legal sector

307 Views
11 Jul 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter