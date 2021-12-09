Health to announce date for Pfizer booster shots

The Department of Health is set to make a formal announcement and explanation on Friday on any changes to the schedule for the administration of vaccination doses.

This comes as the South African Health Products Authority (SAHPRA) approved the distribution of the third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adults on Wednesday.

This means all adults in South Africa are now eligible for a booster shot six months after the second dose.

The department said the Vaccine Ministerial Advisory Committee will now advise the Health Minister on when to proceed with Pfizer boosters.

“The Department of Health has been inundated with media and public queries since the South African Health Products Authority announced the approval of the dose of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in individuals aged 18 years and older.”

In addition, the department said they have received queries about second dose vaccinations for children aged between 12 and 17 years.

According to the department, it opened the Electronic Vaccination Data system (EVDS) for the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 age group on Thursday morning.

“The SMS messages have been sent to those who qualify for their second vaccination.”

Adolescents who received their first dose while they were 17 years old, subsequently turned 18 can now receive their second vaccinations. – SAnews.gov.za