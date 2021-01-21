HCPSA warns against employment of unregistered practitioners

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has implored its practitioners to ensure that healthcare practitioners providing services to the public at their practices are registered with the council.

This comes after an operation conducted by the Inspectorate Office in the Western Cape, together with members of the Harare SAPS and Crime Intelligence.

The team conducted inspections at a medical centre in Harare Square, where Dr KB Bambi’s practice is situated.

The operation was aimed at ensuring that practitioners adhere to the HPCSA regulations, as well as eradicating the use of unregistered practitioners.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said during the inspection, it was discovered that Jim Epopolo Mumbayi (a Democratic Republic of Congo national) was practising as a medical practitioner, while not registered with the council.

“Mumbayi confirmed that he had been employed by Dr Bambi since November 2020 as a locum doctor. Dr Bambi, who was called to the scene, also confirmed Mumbayi’s employment but indicated that he was not aware that he was not registered with the HPCSA.

“Mumbayi was arrested for Fraud and Contravention of Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974 and was detained at the Harare police station.

"Dr Kambu Baby Bambi is actively registered with the council and will be reported to the Medical and Dental Professions Board for unethical conduct,” Sekhonyana said.

Sekhonyana warned that practising while not registered is a criminal offence, and urged practitioners to verify the registration process of their locums with the HPCSA before employing them and treating patients.

“The onus lies with them and not with council, as employing an unregistered person is a criminal offence, which could lead to practitioners being charged with unethical behaviour,” Sekhonyana said. – SAnews.gov.za