Hawks swoop on Correctional Services, Bosasa officials

The Hawks have arrested seven suspects - including a former correctional services commissioner and Bosasa officials - on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

Wednesday's high-profile arrests follow a marathon investigation wherein almost R1.6 billion is said to have been misappropriated in the tender processes for the procurement of various services by the Department of Correctional Services.

The tenders were awarded to Bosasa Operations (Pty) Ltd and its affiliated or subsidiary companies.

The Hawks said the officials allegedly received and accepted gifts in the form of cash. They also allegedly received financial assistance in acquiring properties, acquiring motor vehicles from dealers, other assets and payments to travel agents for overseas travel.

One of the suspects is overseas. However, he has been informed that there is a warrant out for his arrest. Another suspect is in Port Elizabeth and efforts are underway to bring him back to Pretoria to face the charges.

National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

“I appreciate that the attendance of the accused in court is finally secured. It is a step in the right direction and I am looking forward to proper conclusion of the matter with a verdict in court,” said Lebeya.

The five of the original eight suspects, including three companies, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court today.

The ongoing Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of State, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has heard testimony from an array of personalities revealing alleged corruption in the awarding of contracts with Bosasa. – SAnews.gov.za