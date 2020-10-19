Hawks spokesperson not involved in probes, assures head

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI/Hawks) head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has reassured the public that the institution's spokesperson, Hangwani Mulaudzi, is not involved in investigations.

This comes after media reports expressed concern over conflict of interest relating to Mulaudzi - who is the Hawks' Section Head of Communication and Liaison - in the investigation relating to the National Lottery Council funds.

“May the public rest assured that [Mulaudzi] is only focusing on our communication matters and is not involved in investigations,” Lebeya said in a statement on Sunday.

“Without confirming or denying as to whether [Mulaudzi] is suspected to be involved in the allegations at hand, the current investigations reported by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition are handled by the Serious Economic Offences unit, under the supervision of a Brigadier and a Major-General."

Lebeya said the senior managers conduct their investigation without fear or favour. "The members of the Hawks are aware of this principle."

In the statement, the Hawks said Lebeya has not received any complaint from the complainants in this regard.

"Should the complainants feel that the investigation is not conducted properly, they are at liberty to bring it to [Lebeya's ] attention."

The Hawks said should the complainants feel that the DPCI is unduly influenced, the DPCI Retired Judge is at their disposal.

Lebeya has assigned another Brigadier to conduct enquiries at internal level and to report the findings to him. Such inquiry, the Hawks said, is intended to ensure that nothing is left unattended. – SAnews.gov.za