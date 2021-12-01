Hawks pounce on vessel ferrying R240 m worth of cocaine

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Hawks' National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, has lauded his team’s recovery of a 600kg cocaine cache with a street value of R240 million at the Durban harbour.

The Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made the recovery after receiving information about an MSC vessel that was sailing from the South America to South Africa transporting containers with wooden flooring boards which had cocaine concealed within the consignment.

“On arrival, the container was searched. It was discovered that between the boards, there was large black sports bags, each with bricks of cocaine,” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo.

No arrests have been made at this stage pending the ongoing investigation.

“I appreciate the efforts by the members of the DPCI [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation] in disrupting the supply of drugs. With the cargo safely in good hands, we shall now be focussing on the perpetrators,” said Lebeya.

He said he had further appointed a team on the recommendation of the Deputy National Head to cover ground in dealing with the drugs that were stolen in a burglary incident. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Department readjusts petrol price

873 Views
01 Dec 2021

Most people in hospitals are unvaccinated, as Gauteng enters the 4th wave

4141 Views
29 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

151647 Views
21 Sep 2021

All your questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate answered

14098 Views
13 Oct 2021

Cabinet ends Special Zimbabwean Exemption Permit

6485 Views
25 Nov 2021

SA detects close to 4 400 new COVID-19 cases

426 Views
01 Dec 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter