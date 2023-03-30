Hawks conduct operations at Bedfordview house, offices

Thursday, March 30, 2023

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team conducted simultaneous search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview and offices in Germiston and Edenvale on Wednesday morning. 

According to the police, the action is part of the ongoing investigation into alleged tender irregularities that resulted in approximately one billion rand being siphoned from the Gauteng Department of Health.

It also follows the operation that was executed at the Tembisa Hospital premises towards the end of 2022.

“It is as a result of tenders attached to the Tembisa Hospital from around 2016 to early 2022. Over 220 entities and various individuals are subjects of an ongoing investigation in respect of numerous allegations.

“This include schemes that reportedly thrived in infringement of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). These were made possible through tender manipulation, kickbacks, inflated prices and or duplicated invoices amongst other contraventions,” explained the police in a statement.

Various electronic gadgets as well as documentary proof have been seized for further investigation.

No arrests have been effected at this stage pending further investigation. – SAnews.gov.za

