Hawks catch three rhino horn suspects

Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Hawks have arrested three suspects for being in possession of firearms, rhino horns and tiger carcasses.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Klerksdorp and Jouberton Magistrate’s Courts respectively today for illegal possession of firearms and contravention of the National Environment Management-Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act.

Their arrest follows an intelligence driven operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit with members of Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit and the illicit mining group led to the arrest of the three suspects aged 23, 35 and 43 in Klerksdorp and Hartbeesfontein on Tuesday.

The first suspect was arrested at a farm near Klerksdorp where he was found in possession of a hunting rifle, shotgun, revolver, pistol and a large quantity of empty cartridges and live ammunition.

Further investigations into the discovered firearms led the investigative team to another farm in Hartbeesfontein where two additional suspects were arrested after an assortment of firearms and ammunition were found which included a rifle, hunting rifle, pistol and revolver.

Additionally, 100 rhino horns were found, four tiger carcasses and 1000 US Dollars. All exhibits were seized for further investigation. – SAnews.gov.za

