Hawks arrest senior KZN government official

The Hawks have arrested a senior official in the KwaZulu-Natal Office of the Premier in relation to tender irregularities amounting to R37 million at the Mhlathuze Water Board.

The 58-year-old was arrested at her home alongside her 47-year-old accomplice.

In a statement, the Hawks said the arrests were a culmination of an extensive investigation.

They were arrested during an operation by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, said the two were arrested on allegations of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

“The chairperson of Mhlathuze Water Board of KwaZulu-Natal reported allegations of irregular appointment of service providers (legal panel) without following the Supply Chain Management protocols of the Mhlathuze Water Board, as well as contravention of section 51(1) of the Public Finance Management Act, Act 1 of 1999 by not complying with the operational policies of the public entity,” said Mbambo.

Mbambo said investigations revealed that some senior officials are implicated in the irregularities which resulted in the Mhlathuze Water Board of Kwazulu-Natal being prejudiced by an amount of +/ - R37 million.

“Following the investigation thereof and compilation of the forensic report, the Chairperson of the Mhlathuze Water Board allegedly received a visit from an unknown person at her home claiming to be from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and that he was sent by the Senior Manager in the Premier's Office.

“The alleged individual threatened the chairperson with arrest and demanded the forensic report. He further insisted that the complainant must stop with the investigation,” she said.

It later emerged that the said person was not from the NIA and that he was in cahoots with persons of interests implicated in the investigation.

Mbambo said the operation was ongoing and so far two more people implicated into the malfeasance at bulk water utility Mhlathuze Water have been arrested on charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

All arrested individuals are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate court soon. – SAnews.gov.za