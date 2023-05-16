Have your say on scrap metal export proposal

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is seeking comments from interested parties on the proposal to prohibit the export of certain ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal.

This also includes the temporary suspension of the price preference system, insofar as it relates to certain ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal for a further period of nine months.

In the Government Notice No. R. 2802 -- published in the Government Gazette No. 47627, dated 30 November 2022 -- Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel published a Trade Policy Directive and Notice, in terms of sections 5 and 6 respectively, of the International Trade Administration Act, 71 of 2002 (the ITA Act) (the "Trade Directive and Notice"), that:

(i) ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal of a kind listed in the schedule to the Trade Directive and Notice ("Scrap Metal") may not be exported from the Republic of South Africa for a temporary period of six months (from 30 November 2022 to 30 May 2023), subject to certain provisos and

(ii) the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa ("ITAC") shall suspend the operation of the Price Preference System for the exportation of ferrous and non-ferrous waste and scrap metal (the "PPS") insofar as it relates to Scrap Metal for a period of six months (from 30 November 2022 to 30 May 2023), subject to a certain proviso.

The Trade Directive and Notice forms part of Phase 1 of the Policy Implementation Actions on Measures to Restrict and Regulate Trade in Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Waste, Scrap and Semi-Finished Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metal Products to Limit Damage to Infrastructure and the Economy published in Government Gazette No. 47627 (the "Policy").

Phase 2 of the Policy includes the enhancement of the regulation of scrap metal trade through amendments to the Regulations published under the Second-Hand Goods Act, 6 of 2009, to bolster the applicable metal trading registration regime, as well as further interventions such as the limitation of ports and land borders for export of waste, scrap and semi-finished metal products.

The Policy provides that if sufficient progress had not been made in the implementation of the Phase 2 interventions and/or the extent of copper and ferrous metal theft had not been sufficiently reduced, the temporary export prohibition may be extended.

Stakeholders are requested to send their comments and submissions to the Director-General of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), marked for the attention of Mr. Mahendra Shunmoogam, either by e-mail to metalpolicy2023@thedtic.gov.za or hand delivered at 77 Meintjes Street, Block A, 1st Floor, Sunnyside, Pretoria, by no later than Monday, 29 May 2023.

The document is also available on the dtic website http://www.thedtic.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/Scrap-Metal.pdf. - SAnews.gov.za