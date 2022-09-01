Have your say on radio frequency spectrum

Cabinet has approved the publication of the draft Next Generation Radio Frequency Spectrum Policy for public comment.

The proposed policy intends to support the spectrum allocation and licensing for fixed mobile; broadcasting; aeronautical and marine; research and development; community access, and other relevant industries.

The policy also seeks to promote equity and fair allocation to contribute towards the transformation of the sector and accessibility of digital connectivity even in outlying parts of the country.

“Radio frequency spectrum is a finite natural resource that is vital to the growth of South Africa’s digital economy and communication infrastructure,” Cabinet said in a statement issued on Thursday.

South Africa’s candidature for ITU Council approved

Cabinet has also approved South Africa’s candidature of Mandla Samuel Mchunu to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Radio Regulations Board (Region D).

Mchunu is currently a serving board member of ITU Radio Regulations (Africa Region), and he is proposed for re-election to the ITU Council for the term 2023 to 2026.

“The elections will take place during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference to be held in Bucharest, Romania from 26 September to 14 October 2022. South Africa remains committed to the goals and objectives of the ITU of bridging the digital divide and connecting all the people of the world,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za