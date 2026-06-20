Have your say on proposed tax amendments

Saturday, June 20, 2026

With the deadline drawing near, National Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have reminded the public to submit written comments on the 2026 draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill (2026 draft Rates Bill).

Among other things, the draft Rates Bill outlines adjustments to various tax thresholds, exemptions and limits, as well as changes to excise duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco-related products.

The 2026 draft Rates Bill, which contains the proposed tax amendments, is available on the National Treasury and SARS websites.

Written comments can be sent to National Treasury’s tax policy depository at AnnexCProposals@zatreasury.onmicrosoft.com and to SARS at 2026LegislationComments@sars.gov.za by close of business on 26 June 2026. -SAnews.gov.za