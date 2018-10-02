Have your say on proposed election deposit

The Electoral Commission has published a notice inviting comment from interested stakeholders including political parties and members of the public on the proposed quantum of election deposits for next year’s national and provincial elections.

“The proposed election deposits are R200 000 for parties wishing to contest national elections and R45 000 for each provincial election contested. The amounts are the same as those used in the 2014 national and provincial elections,” the Electoral Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

In terms of the proposal, a party contesting the national and all provincial elections will be required to deposit R605 000.

The Electoral Commission said the use of election deposits is common practice around the world as a way to balance the constitutional right to contest elections with the need to obviate frivolity in the electoral contest.

There are currently 262 nationally registered parties. These parties will be in a position to contest elections next year subject to fulfilling the candidate nomination requirements and placing the prescribed election deposits.

“Parties receive their deposits back if they win a seat in the National Assembly and/or provincial legislature. Any money from deposits forfeited accrues to the National Revenue Fund,” the Electoral Commission said.

A total of 29 political parties contested the national election in 2014. Thirteen of those won seats in the National Assembly.

Stakeholders who wish to comment on the election deposits can email their comments to deposits@elections.org.za or deliver written comments to Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion for the attention of Mr Kgosietsile Tshoke.

The closing date for the submission of comments is 26 October 2018. – SAnews.gov.za