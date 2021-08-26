Have your say on Hate Crimes Bill

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has invited stakeholders and interested parties to give written submissions on the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and the Hate Speech Bill.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the purpose of the Bill is, among others, to give effect to South Africa’s obligations in terms of the Constitution and international human rights instruments concerning racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, in accordance with international law obligations.

The Bill aims to provide for the offence of hate crime and the offence of hate speech, and the prosecution of persons who commit those offences. It aims to provide for appropriate sentences that may be imposed on persons who commit hate crime and hate speech offences.

“[It] also provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, provides for reporting on the implementation, application and administration of this Act, and effect consequential amendments to certain Acts of Parliament,” Magwanishe said.

Submissions must be received by no later than 1 October 2021, and submitters must indicate their interest in making a verbal presentation.

Submissions and enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano: Hatecrimes@parliament.gov.za.

Copies of the Bill may be obtained from Mr Ramaano on 021 403 3820 or 083 709 8427, or www.parliament.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za