Have your say on Hate Crimes Bill

Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has invited stakeholders and interested parties to give written submissions on the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and the Hate Speech Bill.

Committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said the purpose of the Bill is, among others, to give effect to South Africa’s obligations in terms of the Constitution and international human rights instruments concerning racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, in accordance with international law obligations.

The Bill aims to provide for the offence of hate crime and the offence of hate speech, and the prosecution of persons who commit those offences. It aims to provide for appropriate sentences that may be imposed on persons who commit hate crime and hate speech offences.

“[It] also provides for the prevention of hate crimes and hate speech, provides for reporting on the implementation, application and administration of this Act, and effect consequential amendments to certain Acts of Parliament,” Magwanishe said.

Submissions must be received by no later than 1 October 2021, and submitters must indicate their interest in making a verbal presentation.

Submissions and enquiries must be directed to Mr V Ramaano: Hatecrimes@parliament.gov.za

Copies of the Bill may be obtained from Mr Ramaano on 021 403 3820 or 083 709 8427, or www.parliament.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Basic education releases May/June matric results

30109 Views
24 Aug 2021

Special COVID-19 SRD Grant applications open this week

1007631 Views
05 Aug 2021

Payment of R350 grant resumes

1841 Views
26 Aug 2021

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

277006 Views
25 Aug 2020

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

117801 Views
15 Jun 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

398220 Views
29 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter