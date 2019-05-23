Have your say on CAS Bill, GBV Policy Framework

Members of the public and interested organisations are reminded of the looming deadlines for public comments on the Central Application Service (CAS) Bill and the Draft Policy Framework to address gender-based violence (GBV) in the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) System.

Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Naledi Pandor has released two documents -- the CAS Bill and the Draft Framework to address GBV in the PSET -- for public comments.

Through the policy framework to address GBV, the department is hoping to create an enabling environment for the eradication of GBV, instil respect, protection, promotion and the fulfilment of human rights, as enshrined in the Bill of Rights of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The policy framework will compel all institutions of higher learning and training to create awareness of GBV policies and prevent incidents of GBV; as well as to assist PSET institutions to address the occurrence of GBV.

It will also provide a monitoring instrument to the department to assess the implementation of the policy framework.

“This significant development shows the commitment of the department to build an inclusive and diversified PSET, where all citizens have equal access to quality opportunities in a safe environment,” the department said.

The closing date for comments on the Draft Framework to address Gender Based Violence is 3 June 2019.

All interested parties are asked to send written inputs to The Director-General, Private Bag X174, Pretoria, 0001 for the attention of Ms S Mahlobogoane, Director: Social Inclusion and Equity, or Email: socialinclusion@dhet.gov.za.

CAS Bill

The Draft CAS Bill seeks to provide a legislative framework for the coordination and management of a simple, fair and cost-effective central applications to all public institutions of higher learning and training.

The bill envisages a 'one-stop shop' service that will provide for career advice and applications for all higher education and training programmes, accommodation and funding at a single, affordable application fee for multiple opportunities to choose from.

It will serve as a repository of programmes and study costs at all public colleges and universities.

“When established, the CAS will ensure proper centralisation of programme data, including entry requirements and costs, which will be drawn from all our institutions and made available to applicants using both electronic and hard copy media.

“Applicants will also be kept fully informed of the status of their applications, within the application process including accommodation and financial assistance,” the department explained.

The Draft CAS Bill 2019 will be available for public comment for a period of 31 days calendar days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, starting from 18 April until 6 June 2019.

All interested persons and organisations are invited to direct their comments on the draft CAS Bill to CAS Project Manager on fax: 012 321 6770 or email: psetcasbill2019@dhet.gov.za, or post: Private Bag X174, Pretoria, 0001. The submissions can also be hand delivered at 117-123 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria.

The department urged members of the public and interested organisations to send comments before the deadlines in order to enrich both the bill and the framework to address GBV at institutions of higher learning. – SAnews.gov.za