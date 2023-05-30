Hammanskraal residents cautioned not to buy water from unauthorised tankers

The City of Tshwane has cautioned residents of Hammanskraal not to buy or drink water from water tankers moving around in the area, as the water is not tested.

This after the city received disturbing news from community members, alleging that there are roaming water tankers selling water to residents in Hammanskraal.

“The city provides drinkable water to its communities in formal and informal areas in Hammanskraal free of charge. The water provided by the city’s authorised tankers has been declared safe for drinking after a series of tests conducted confirmed that it does not contain cholera,” the City of Tshwane said in a statement.

Officials from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) have been activated and will conduct stop-and-search operations on any trucks transporting water without a valid permit.

Residents are urged to write down the registration numbers of the tankers selling water and to report these to the TMPD on 012 358 7095/7096. This number is manned 24/7.

At least 24 people have died of cholera to date.

The city reiterated its warning to residents not to use tap water for drinking purposes, but rather to use it for washing, cleaning and flushing toilets.

The city provides potable water to its communities through its contracted service providers who carry a letter or permit authorising them to dispense water.

“Anyone caught selling untested water without a permit will be arrested and prosecuted. Communities are urged to be circumspect of unscrupulous people allegedly taking advantage of the water situation in Hammanskraal by exploiting the vulnerability of people desperate for drinking water,” the City said.

The City has sampled water for testing from its various water distribution points, including hydrants and reservoirs, and the results have not shown any trace of cholera.

Confirmatory test results from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases that will pinpoint the actual source of contamination are still outstanding. – SAnews.gov.za