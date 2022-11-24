Green Hydrogen Summit to showcase SA's offering

Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) will be hosting the inaugural South Africa Green Hydrogen Summit (SAGHS) next week to showcase the country’s offering as a large-scale, low cost, world class green hydrogen production hub and total value chain investment destination.

South Africa is one of the founding members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA) which seeks to promote continental green hydrogen cooperation.

Senior delegations from the other founding members of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance have been invited to showcase their unique offering at the Summit, set to take place at the Century City Convention Centre in Cape Town, from 28 - 30 November 2022.

The inaugural Summit aims to grow confidence in green hydrogen as a viable sector for strategic investment and government support in the country.

The Summit focuses on:

- Bringing together role players, such as project sponsors, decision makers in government, financing institutions, international authorities, and academic institutions, to enable knowledge sharing, and most importantly, enabling an environment conducive to forging long-term working relationships

- Concentrating targeted green hydrogen engagement events aimed at popularising the Green Hydrogen Economy and its potential in South Africa

- Drawing lessons from other countries on their individual journey’s as it relates to building an economy around green hydrogen and decarbonisation

- Drawing interest in exports and domestic utilisation underpinned by green hydrogen’s potential to combine South Africa’s mineral endowment with its renewable energy endowment to drive beneficiation and reindustrialisation.

The Summit builds on the opportunities identified during the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA) of 2021.

One of the highlights of the symposium was South Africa’s emergence as a potential global exporter of green energy with major investment support from Sasol and Anglo-American giving a boost to the country’s green hydrogen projects.

Green hydrogen was further identified as a “big frontier” in the Country Investment Strategy, indicating that it represents both current and future growth and investment potential for South Africa.

The Summit will kick off with welcoming addresses from Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, and the Minister of Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Minister Patricia de Lille. The keynote address will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The first day of the Summit will host a High-Level Panel facilitated by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, with panellists from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), ACWA Power, SASOL and AGHA Ministers and Special Envoys.

The highlight of the second day of the Summit, the 30th of November 2022, will be the Women in Green Hydrogen and Women in Energy Breakfast. - SAnews.gov.za