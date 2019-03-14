Govt committed to land reform

Cabinet says it is pleased with the continued roll-out of land reform programmes.

In recent weeks, government has been seeking to correct the wrongs of the past and build a more equitable society that will benefit all South Africans by settling finalised land claims.

At the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa led a handover of the settled and finalised 142 hectares of prime land claims to the community of Moretele in the North West.

The communities, who indicated that they will use the land for development, lost their rights to land when they were abruptly removed from their properties following the implementation of the Natives Land Act of 1913.

The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights (CRLR) has spent over R203 million in settling and finalising claims.

On Saturday, Deputy President David Mabuza will hand over settled and finalised land claims worth R136 million to the Ubizo community in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Ubizo Community Land Claim consists of 2547.2860 hectares of land and is made up of 149 households, who were dispossessed.

There are 894 land restitution beneficiaries (30% of which are women), who are direct descendants of this community that will benefit from the handover.

According to the CRLR, the total value of assets is R136 million.

Cabinet’s commitment comes after Wednesday’s adoption of the report of the Ad Hoc Committee set up to amend Section 25 of the Constitution.

In the report, the committee recommended to the National Assembly (NA) that the House should take note of the ad hoc committee’s programme and resolved that it could not conclude its work in this term of Parliament.

It further recommended that the sixth Parliament be tasked with finalising the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. – SAnews.gov.za