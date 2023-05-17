Government welcomes labour force survey results

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says while unemployment remains a challenge, the increase in the number of people who are employed is to be welcomed.

This after Statistics South Africa released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey results, indicating a slight increase in employed persons.

The results showed that:

The number of employed persons increased by 258 000 to 16.2 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 179 000 to 7.9 million during the same quarter.

The number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 209 000 to 13.2 million.

Discouraged work seekers decreased by 87 000, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in a net decrease of 296 000 in the not economically active population.

The official unemployment rate increased by 0.2 of a percentage point, from 32.7% in to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023.

The unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition, decreased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 42.4%.

The Finance (184 000), Community and Social Services (175 000), and Agriculture (27 000) industries recorded the largest employment gains.

“We are pleased to note that both the formal and informal sectors recorded increases in employment. This indicates that we are heading to the right direction, even though a lot still needs to be done.

“Additionally, we cannot be blind to the fact that youth unemployment remains a challenge. However, we must also acknowledge the slight increase of 28 000 in the number of employed youth during the first quarter of the year. The increase in the number of employed persons gives us grounds for cautious hope,” Ntshavheni said.

Acting government spokesperson, Michael Currin, said government is dedicated to create conditions for more employment, including through public employment schemes.

“Government remains focused on far-reaching economic reforms and in creating conditions for the expansion of businesses throughout the country. In helping to draw more young people into the economy, government has, under the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, initiated various youth development and empowerment initiatives to support young people.

“Government is also implementing a range of interventions, including structural reforms through Operation Vulindlela, to revive growth and support firms to create jobs. Government remains committed to serve all the people of South Africa and to end the challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment. Working together, let us continue to move South Africa forward without leaving anyone behind,” Currin said. – SAnews.gov.za