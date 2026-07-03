Government welcomes growing support for LGBTIQ+ inclusion

Friday, July 3, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has welcomed the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) report showing growing public support for the inclusion, equality and human dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) persons in South Africa.

The findings, contained in a landmark national public opinion survey conducted by the HSRC in partnership with civil society foundations, reflect encouraging progress in advancing the universal principles that all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.

The Deputy Minister said the report reaffirms South Africa's constitutional values of human dignity, equality, freedom and non-discrimination, while affirming the country's commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and other international human rights instruments.

In a statement issued on Friday, Letsike said human rights are universal, indivisible and inalienable.

“Every person, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, is entitled to dignity, equality, freedom, and protection under the law. The progress reflected in this report is a positive affirmation that South Africans continue to embrace the values of our Constitution and shared humanity," Letsike said.

While welcoming the survey findings, Letsike acknowledged that many LGBTIQ+ persons continue to experience discrimination, violence, exclusion, hate speech and unequal access to opportunities.

She said these realities demonstrate that legal protections alone are insufficient, unless they are matched by societal acceptance, accountability, and respect for the inherent dignity of every human being.

"The measure of our democracy is not only the rights we guarantee in law, but the dignity we uphold in everyday life. We must continue to challenge prejudice, reject discrimination and create communities where every person can live openly, safely and without fear," the Deputy Minister said.

As South Africa continues to build a just, inclusive, and democratic society, the Ministry called on all sectors of society to uphold the principles of Ubuntu, respect for diversity, equality before the law and the inherent dignity of every human being.

"Protecting the rights of one group strengthens the rights of all and reinforces our shared commitment to a society founded on justice, compassion and respect for human dignity," Letsike said. – SAnews.gov.za

