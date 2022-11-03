Government seeks to strengthen support for entrepreneurship

Cabinet has approved the National Integrated Small Enterprise Development (NISED) Strategic Framework for implementation.

“The NISED Strategic Framework provides an integrated strategy to strengthen and support entrepreneurship for small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides a structured coordination framework for all key ecosystem role players in small to medium enterprise development,” Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial Integrated Strategy for the Promotion of Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprises (ISPESE) was adopted in 2005.

The ISPESE and the subsequent NISED give effect to the 1995 White Paper on the National Strategy for the Development and Promotion of Small Business in South Africa.

“In April this year, Cabinet approved the publication of the draft NISED strategic framework for public comment. Through the wide consultations, the strategy was enhanced by inputs from the public and from the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which is a forum comprising business, civil society, labour, academics and government that seeks to deal with economic, labour and development issues and related challenges facing the country,” Cabinet said.

Draft Policy on Social Development Services to Persons with Disabilities

Cabinet also approved the publishing for public comment of the draft Policy on Social Development Services to Persons with Disabilities.

“It outlines the restrictive environment and barriers that continue to marginalise and exclude persons with disabilities from mainstream society, and from participating in social and economic activities. It proposes monitoring mechanisms that will ensure closer tracking of its implementation and mainstream interventions within the relevant departments,” Cabinet said.

The policy gives effect to the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCPRD).

Cabinet said the policy guides the Department of Social Development in the provision of its services to persons with disabilities and their respective families.

South Africa is a signatory to the UNCPRD and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Meeting

Meanwhile, Cabinet endorsed the nomination of Prof Debra Roberts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal for the position of new chairperson at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The IPCC Bureau will be convening its seventh assessment cycle meeting in June 2023.

The IPCC – which comprises a panel of 195-member governments under the United Nations (UN) – is responsible for assessing the available scientific, technical and socio-economic knowledge, so as to advise decision-makers about the causes, impacts and responses to climate change.

“During its meeting in 2023, the IPCC is expected to elect a new chairperson for its seventh assessment cycle. Cabinet has endorsed the nomination of Prof Debra Roberts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal for this position.

“Prof Roberts has championed increased IPCC outreach work in Africa. She is currently a member of the IPCC Bureau. If elected she would be the first woman and a person from Africa to chair this body. Her election will send a positive message on the good work being done by female scientists from Africa,” Cabinet said. – SAnews.gov.za