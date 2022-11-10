Government saddened, shocked by passing of Pearl Shongwe

Government has expressed sadness and shock at the death of TV and radio personality Pearl Shongwe who passed away in her sleep on Tuesday.

In a statement, government sent its condolences to Shongwe’s family, friends and colleagues in the media industry.

At the time of her passing, Shongwe was a newsreader on Metro FM and presenter on SABC1’s talk show Daily Thetha.

The 35-year-old media personality was born in Soweto and started her radio career with YFM in 2010. She was known as a dynamic force in the media industry, a seasoned presenter and a passionate and career-driven person.

“Pearl was a news reader and presenter who captured the hearts of South Africans, which resulted in many citizens tuning into her shows. She had a distinct ability to ask the most interesting and uniquely framed questions so that the conversation with guests were comprehensive and enriching.

“She took the audience along with her through her interesting and focussed interviews. Her untimely passing has indeed robbed the media industry of a talented, knowledgeable and versatile anchor,” GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams said.

While the country mourns her loss, Williams pleaded with the public to afford her family space and privacy to mourn her death.

“Her family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. She will be sorely missed,” Williams said. – SAnews.gov.za