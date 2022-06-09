Government probes source of stench in Gauteng

Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is investigating the source of the stench over parts of Gauteng in the past two days.

On Thursday, the department noted concerns about the strong smell.

“The … Department is working with environmental and air quality officials in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and North West to determine the cause of the stench, and whether prevailing wind and weather conditions have contributed to the smell travelling over a long distance from another province, as was the case when a similar incident was reported in 2021,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

