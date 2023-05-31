Government mourns passing of veteran journalist

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has passed its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of broadcaster, writer and political commentator Eusebius McKaiser who passed away on Tuesday.

“This is a deeply sad moment for the communications sector in our country, including government communicators with whom Eusebius McKaiser interacted on many platforms,” said GCIS Acting Director-General Michael Currin.

Currin said McKaiser’s untimely death has robbed his family and his audiences of someone who lived life large and who was a forthright public voice against discrimination, inequality, prejudice and corruption.

“He was passionate about changing the lives of people, and leveraged every communication channel at his disposal to have his fearless say on matters of public interest and to create spaces where fellow citizens could express themselves.

“Eusebius was a close and critical student of our socio-political landscape and his contribution to our understanding of society will be missed,” Currin said.

McKaiser, who was a regular contributor to TimesLIVE, was born in Makhanda to a family of little means. He first enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997 to study towards a BA in law and philosophy. An honours and then a masters in philosophy, both with distinction, followed before he was selected for a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University. – SAnews.gov.za