Government invests in tourism infrastructure to boost growth, jobs

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says government is demonstrating confidence in the tourism sector through continued investment in tourism infrastructure, aimed at boosting economic growth and job creation, which remain central priorities of government.

“To date, 22 projects from both the public and private sectors have been submitted and are currently undergoing screening to ensure they are investment-ready,” De Lille said on Wednesday in Cape Town while delivering the Department of Tourism’s Budget Vote.

The Department of Tourism has been allocated R2.54 billion for the 2026/27 financial year. In the reporting period, the department will hand over various infrastructure tourism projects that it has invested in.

According to Statistics South Africa's Tourism Satellite Account, tourism sustained over 954 000 direct jobs in 2024 and contributed 4.9% to gross domestic product (GDP), outperforming sectors such as agriculture, utilities and construction.

De Lille said last year her department launched the Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, showcasing eight bankable projects with a combined investment value of approximately R1 billion.

“Building on this momentum, we have opened submissions for the second Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, which will take place in Gauteng on 30 September and 1 October this year.

“The private sector is equally demonstrating confidence in South Africa's tourism future. This investment is a powerful vote of confidence in South Africa and in the long-term prospects of our tourism economy,” she said.

The Minister emphasised that domestic tourism remains the foundation of a resilient tourism sector.

“Through our annual Sho't Left Travel Week campaign, tourism businesses submit discounted travel offers aimed at encouraging South Africans to explore their own country,” the Minister said.

De Lille said with 719 deals last year, this campaign continues to stimulate travel demand while supporting tourism businesses across all provinces.

“In 2025, South Africans undertook 44.7 million overnight trips, generating R111.6 billion in tourism revenue. What is particularly encouraging is that some of our traditionally lesser-visited provinces are recording the strongest growth.

“The Northern Cape recorded the highest growth of 58.4%, reaching 1,9 million overnight trips, followed by the Northwest, which achieved 34% growth, with 4.2 million overnight trips.

“These figures demonstrate that collaboration between national government, provincial authorities, municipalities and the private sector is beginning to unlock new tourism opportunities beyond our traditional destinations,” the Minister said.

The Department of Tourism has been allocated R2.54 billion for the 2026/27 financial year. – SAnews.gov.za