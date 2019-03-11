Government to honour business at Premier Awards

Business excellence will be celebrated at the South African Business Premier Awards (SAPBA) later this week.

The Department of Trade and Industry (dti), together with Proudly South African and Brand South Africa, will present the annual awards on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s glittering award ceremony, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said the awards will honour exceptional businesses.

“The awards are an opportunity for government, and South Africa as a whole, to recognise exceptional businesses and the businesspeople who drive them, ranging from emerging start-ups to established business institutions from the dawn of democracy,” said Davies.

Entrepreneurs will be competing in categories that are aligned to the strategic focus of the dti’s Industrial Policy Action Plan (IPAP), which supports and complements the National Development Plan (NDP) and the New Growth Path (NGP).

Acting Chief Marketing Officer of Brand South Africa, Sithembile Ntombela, paid tribute to business people who are finalists in the sixth instalment of the awards.

CEO of Proudly South African, Eustace Mashimbye, says this year’s awards have seen another crop of outstanding entries, which demonstrates that local companies are striving for excellence and growth.

The awards -- which have been held since 2013 -- will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. - SAnews.gov.za