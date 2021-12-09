Government determined to address high unemployment rates

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Cabinet says government remains resolute in addressing unemployment as one of the major challenges facing the country.

This was the position of Cabinet, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, told reporters during a post Cabinet meeting briefing on Thursday

Statistics South Africa’s recent QLFS results released last week showed a 0.5 percentage point increase in the unemployment rate from 34.4% in the second quarter to 34.9% in the third quarter.

This statistics, he said, were “disturbing”.

“Government continues in its target-driven work to restore business confidence by addressing the structural constraints to economic growth, job creation and poverty eradication.

“Through specific interventions such as large investments in infrastructure, it is working to support structural transformation, economic growth and job creation.”

Through the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, he said government continues to support local production, including the revival of South Africa’s manufacturing industry.

“The annual South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) continues to attract potential investors. Since its first inaugural conference in 2018, the SAIC has so far secured more than R770 billion in investment commitments across a wide range of economic sectors,” he said.

He said Cabinet remained committed to working with all sectors to address the triple challenge of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“Government will do whatever is possible to create a conducive environment for investment in the country. It will also drive economic transformation to enable greater economic opportunities to the previously disadvantaged groups,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

No fixed payment date for special COVID-19 SRD grant - SASSA

21416 Views
05 Nov 2021

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

156376 Views
21 Sep 2021

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

112833 Views
05 Mar 2013

SAHPRA authorises use of the third dose of the Pfizer jab for over 18s

572 Views
09 Dec 2021

Former Ngqushwa Municipality officials in court over corruption, fraud

1058 Views
04 Oct 2021

Cabinet urges the public to take action against COVID-19

395 Views
09 Dec 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter