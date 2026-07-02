Government conveys condolences following crash that claimed 16 lives

Thursday, July 2, 2026

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed their condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in a bus crash that claimed 16 lives.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday on the N1 near Gulfstream Garage in the Western Cape.

According to reports, the bus was transporting 78 passengers, including children, from Cape Town to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the bus overturned, resulting in 16 fatalities and leaving 20 occupants injured. The injured were transported to Worcester Hospital, while 43 occupants refused medical treatment.

Creecy and Hlengwa have wished a speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries.

They have also directed the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to provide the bereaved families and the injured with the necessary support.

In addition, Creecy and Hlengwa have instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to investigate the cause of the crash in collaboration with local authorities.

A preliminary investigation report is expected within 48 hours after the RTMC begins its investigation. -SAnews.gov.za