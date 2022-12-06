Government condemns racism

Government has condemned the racist incident that took place when 25-year-old Thabiso Danca was barred from entering Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town.

Danca was refused entry to the restaurant because he was a black person and without a white escort.

In a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), government said that the appalling event follows hot on the heels of another incident where Belinda Magor referred to black South Africans as being “worse than pit bulls”.

“Racism and racial discrimination continue to be felt in our society, alongside other forms of prejudice, sexism, xenophobia, homophobia, hate crimes and hate speech,” the GCIS said.

Government has called on law enforcement agencies and the South African Human Rights Commission to probe the most recent incident with speed and to ensure that justice is served.

GCIS Director-General, Phumla Wiliams, said these atrocious and inexcusable acts against black South Africans are derailing the gains the country has made. Williams said that these incidents are dehumanising, discriminatory and humiliating.

“It is horrifying and outrageous that the tendencies of apartheid South Africa keep rearing their ugly head. As a country, we are working hard to deal with crucial challenges, such as the huge inequality gap, a legacy of the past, which is also a contributing factor to racism.

“The eradication of racism can only happen on a human to human level, and when we recognise and accept that we have more in common that unites us than which divides us. Government also compliments Danca’s friend, Christopher Logan, who came to the defence of his friend,” Williams said.

Government called on all South Africans to follow Logan’s lead and take a stand against racism.

Government further encouraged South Africans to work harder to address the scourge of racism and to not undermine democracy.

“Racism will end once those committing these acts recognise and understand that only they can stop it. It is the responsibility of all members of society to actively speak out against racism and promote equality.

“Let us all implement the National Action Plan to Combat Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, which commits all sectors of our society to the promotion and protection of human rights, and to raising awareness of anti-racism, equality and anti-discrimination issues,” Williams said. – SAnews.gov.za