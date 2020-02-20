Government committed to solving transport challenges

Thursday, February 20, 2020

The Ministry of Transport has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing challenges in the transport sector, following a march by members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Transport will continue its engagements with all stakeholders regarding transport challenges in the Western Cape, and is confident that amicable solutions will be found and implemented swiftly,” the Ministry of Transport said.

The union marched on Parliament in Cape Town, calling for an improvement in the province’s public transport system.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Dikeledi Magadzi, signed a memorandum of demands from members of Cosatu.

Magadzi briefed the unionists about the GoGeorge agreement facilitated by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and the resumption of discussions on the MyCiti project, under the Minister’s leadership.

An update was also provided concerning the closure of the Central Line rail corridor, as well as its recovery plans. – SAnews.gov.za

