Government to commemorate Reconciliation Day virtually

Government, through the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and Presidency, will on Wednesday commemorate virtually the National Reconciliation Day.

South Africa will mark National Reconciliation Day on 16 December with a focus on racism and gender-based violence (GBV).

The National Reconciliation Day was adopted at the start of democracy when it was envisioned that reconciliation, peace and stability would be a defining character of the country's new democratic dispensation.

The 2020 virtual Reconciliation Day will be commemorated under the theme: “Unite against racism and Gender Based Violence and other intolerances”.

South Africans are challenged to confront their preconceived ideas about race and racism.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has called upon the nation to reconcile and unite alongside the fight on racism and Gender Based Violence and Femicide.

The National Reconciliation Day virtual commemoration will be live streamed on national televisions and radio channels as well as on various government social media platforms. – SAnews.gov.za