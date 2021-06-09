Government calls for more information on birth of 10 babies

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Government has noted media reports and social media posts alleging that a South African woman has given birth to 10 babies and reportedly broken the world record.

The posts attribute the birth of the babies to Gosiame Thamara Sithole from Gauteng.

Government Communciation and Information (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams in a statement said government has been unable to verify the authenticity of this birth at its facilities.

“We need to verify this story and provide assistance where needed,” said Williams. – SAnews.gov.za

