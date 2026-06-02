Government calls for economic opportunities for today’s youth

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

As South Africa marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has called on all sectors of society to intensify efforts to place young people at the centre of enterprise development, economic transformation and job creation.

The commemoration of the 1976 uprising serves as a powerful reminder of the courage, resilience and determination shown by young people in the fight against injustice and inequality. Their sacrifices paved the way for the democracy South Africa has today.

While the youth of 1976 fought for political freedom, the department noted that many young South Africans today face the challenge of attaining economic freedom through meaningful participation in the economy.

“Elevated levels of youth unemployment, poverty and inequality continue to undermine the aspirations of many young South Africans. The DWYPD believes that enterprise development is a vital pathway to unlock the potential of young people and foster sustainable livelihoods.

“Young entrepreneurs bring innovation, creativity, and technological skills necessary to fuel economic growth, develop new industries, and generate employment opportunities nationwide,” department spokesperson, Cassius Selala, said.

The department called on government departments, State-owned entities, the private sector and development finance institutions to strengthen support for youth-owned businesses through targeted investments, improved access to finance, skills training, mentorship, market access, and procurement opportunities.

The call is aligned with the objectives of the National Youth Policy, which aims to promote the meaningful economic participation of young people and position them as active contributors to South Africa’s development agenda.

“As the country commemorates 50 years since the Youth Uprisings, the legacy of the 1976 generation must translate into concrete opportunities for today's youth. Investing in youth entrepreneurship and enterprise development is both an economic imperative and a national responsibility,” Selala said.

The DWYPD reaffirmed its committed to advancing programmes and partnerships that empower vulnerable young people, including young women, rural and township youth, young men and youth with disabilities, to participate fully in the economy and contribute to national growth and development.

“The celebration of this significant milestone should inspire renewed commitment to building an inclusive economy where young people are not merely job seekers but job creators, innovators, and leaders of South Africa's future,” Selala said. – SAnews.gov.za