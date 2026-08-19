Government adopts strategy to reduce incidental seabird mortality

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has adopted the National Plan of Action II for the Conservation and Management of Seabirds in South African Fisheries (NPOA Seabirds II), setting out the country’s strategy for 2026 - 2030 to reduce incidental seabird mortality further and strengthen monitoring, reporting and adaptive management.

NPOA Seabirds II builds on the 2008 plan through an evidence-based approach informed by updated survey data, fisheries observer records, strandings and tracking studies.

According to the department, the plan consolidates current information on conservation status and the known interactions between South African fisheries and all seabird species occurring in South African waters. It also identifies priority areas where targeted action is required.

“It also serves as a compendium of up-to-date information on legislation and policy related to seabird-fisheries interactions and provides useful sector-specific information on current knowledge of interactions and mitigation,” the department said.

The plan’s target of “zero impact on the sustainability of seabird populations by South African fisheries” is highly ambitious but achievable.

It establishes clear, measurable objectives to reduce bycatch across gear types, including longline, trawl, purse seine, pole-and-line and gillnet fisheries, while working towards evidence-based mitigation measures tailored to each fishery and vessel class.

NPOA Seabirds II explicitly incorporates updated species-level interaction data and conservation assessments to ensure mitigation measures are proportionate to the level of risk.

A defining feature of the plan is its formalised cross-sector collaboration. DFFE Oceans and Coasts and fisheries managers will partner with industry, BirdLife South Africa, the Albatross Task Force, academic institutions and provincial conservation agencies to co-design mitigation trials, deliver skipper and observer training, and share monitoring data via common platforms.

“Joint funding mechanisms and shared governance arrangements have been established to enable transparent, adaptive implementation.

“This integrated approach is framed as a win-win: reducing seabird mortality while maintaining sustainable, productive fisheries and supporting coastal livelihoods,” the department said.

The plan also includes capacity building, targeted public outreach and alignment with international best practices and agreements.

NPOA Seabirds II commits to an iterative review process that will incorporate new evidence and operational feedback.

The plan reflects a science-led, cooperative pathway to protect vulnerable seabird populations without compromising fishing operations.

By sharing responsibility, resources and data, conservation and fisheries objectives are mutually strengthened. - SAnews.gov.za