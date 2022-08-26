Good progress made in Giyani Water Project

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, says substantial progress has been made in respect of the water pipeline from Nandoni to Nsami, where 4km is left for connection.

Briefing media on the state of water and sanitation a year since he took over the portfolio, Mchunu said work will get underway at the beginning of September to refurbish the existing water works.

In Malamulele, he said they expect the reservoir to be completed and operational by February 2023.

“There is another project that relates to drawing water via the De Hoop Dam pipeline and Flag Boshielo to the Mokopane pipeline. This is a joint venture with mines and the Lebalelo Water User Association. We are monitoring progress in respect of this partnership and the project,” Mchunu said.

Intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay yields positive results

Mchunu said the department’s intervention in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality has yielded positive results.

As the department continues to work together with the municipality, they are exploring other ways to stretch out the use of the available water.

“One way in which we have assisted the metro was through the Nooitgedacht Water Scheme, which released its first drops at the end of March this year. This has largely assisted in increasing water supply to the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

“We successfully convened a workshop this past Tuesday, focusing on creating a water resilient Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality. The participation and inputs received from all attendees, which comprised members of academia and business, amongst others, were overwhelming,” Mchunu said.

Water challenges in Hammanskraal

In Gauteng, Mchunu said the department continues to engage with the City of Tshwane in respect of the water challenges in Hammanskraal.

The Minister, however, noted that the City of Tshwane has enough money to rehabilitate and fix their system, but “they are dragging their feet in terms of performing their responsibility”.

He noted good progress around four areas of work in Emfuleni, which include refurbishment of treatment plants and pump stations, unblocking, replacing and refurbishment of pipes.

“We’ve engaged with Emfuleni Local Municipality for them to ensure full responsibility for their water and sanitation systems.”

In the Free State, Mchunu said the department is intervening via Bloem Water regarding water and sanitation challenges that continue to plague Matjhabeng, Mangaung, Kopanong and Maluti-A-Phofung.

Addressing challenges in KZN

In KwaZulu-Natal, Mchunu said the water and sanitation situation was exacerbated by flooding which hit the province in April, as most infrastructure critical for the provision of water and sanitation services was left damaged.

He said the department has intervened in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality, issuing a Directive for Mhlathuze Water, as an Implementing Agent, to intervene.

“We have uMkhomazi Water Project, which is set to benefit eThekwini, Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, Ugu, Ilembe and Harry Gwala. The project will transfer water from the uMkhomazi River to augment the uMngeni Water Supply System, which supplies domestic water to more than five million people and industries in South Africa’s third largest regional economy -- the Durban and Pietermaritzburg regions.

“We recently held a meeting with the all the affected Water Services Authorities, the Water Boards in KZN and the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, and reached consensus on the offtake agreements that will have to be entered into. I am happy with the current trajectory and the willingness of all parties to work together,” Mchunu reported.

Water Resource Infrastructure Agency Bill

Meanwhile, Mchunu announced that the Bill on the National Water Resource Infrastructure Agency has gone through, and the department is now at the consultation stage. – SAnews.gov.za