Gondwe to lead drive to strengthen private higher education partnerships

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, will next week lead a series of sector-wide engagements with private higher education institutions as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and address key challenges facing South Africa's Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.



The sessions are scheduled for Monday, 8, June and Wednesday, 10 June 2026.



The sessions aim to strengthen relations and drive collaboration between government and the private higher education sector, to address pressing challenges in the Post-School Education and Training sector while also expanding initiatives to expand access to education for all.



The discussions will also focus on creating a business-friendly environment for private investment in education and fostering innovation and responsiveness to labour market needs.



Gondwe, who oversees private higher education institutions, has played a leading role in promoting legislative compliance through the department's intergovernmental Bogus Colleges Awareness Campaign.



The campaign seeks to protect students by ensuring that private institutions are registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training and offer programmes accredited by recognised quality assurance bodies, including the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) and the Council on Higher Education (CHE).



According to the department, the upcoming engagements are intended to strengthen cooperation with legitimate and fully registered institutions that contribute positively to the country's PSET sector.



“The conversation can no longer be about whether private higher education institutions have a role to play; that question has long been settled; the focus now is on collaborating more effectively and responsibly to ensure that higher education supports national development and inclusive economic growth,” Gondwe said.



She also highlighted that private higher education institutions can significantly contribute to developing institutions that produce graduates equipped with the skills required by a modern, technology-driven economy.



Monday’s session will be with ADvTECH (Rosebank International College), private higher education associations, including South African Private Higher Education (SAPHE), the Association for Private Providers of Education, Training and Development (APPETD), South African Business Schools Association (SABSA), and other private higher education associations.



On Wednesday, the Deputy Minister will meet with Regent Business School, STADIO, Eduvos and the Da Vinci Institute. – SAnews.gov.za

