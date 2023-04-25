Global world needs to unite to attain sustainable development: President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa told his Finland counterpart, Sauli Niinistö, that the international community needs to work together to achieve a sustainable developmental path amid the current turbulence facing the global world.

The President believes this should be pursued in the form of the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2023 for Sustainable Development and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Just as we did during the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have an opportunity to set global cooperation along a new trajectory that is rooted in mutual respect, that is inclusive and that leaves no one behind,” President Ramaphosa said on Tuesday.

South Africa’s First Citizen is hosting President Niinistö on a State Visit at the Union Buildings, in Pretoria.

“We meet at a time when the world is faced with multiple challenges.

“We are amid a global cost of living crisis. Food and energy prices continue to soar, as has inflation. Household debt is at all-time highs, making it difficult for families to survive.”

He also touched on the businesses that are struggling following the COVID-19 pandemic and many nations still counting the cost.

“The poor are particularly vulnerable, and the need for comprehensive social safety support has become even greater than before.”

Meanwhile, he said climate change is advancing at a faster pace and affecting lives and livelihoods around the globe.

“And while we all agree on what needs to be done to reduce carbon emissions, developing countries are finding it difficult to secure the resources and technology that would help them transition, without incurring further indebtedness.”

On conflicts and instability, President Ramaphosa said, they exacerbate existing humanitarian crises, with events in Sudan adding to this volatility.

In addition, he stated that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has economic reverberations across the world, including in South Africa.

“Even as we face enormous challenges, they are not nearly as daunting today as they were back in the early days of our democracy. Just as we overcame the problems back then, we will do so now,” he added.

President Ramaphosa expressed his gratitude to Finland as its longstanding partner in progress and development.

“Finland has always been open to cooperation in pursuit of a better, more egalitarian world, all the while with the highest degree of respect when it comes to relations with its partners in developing countries. For this, in turn, Finland continues to enjoy our highest respect.”

The President thanked the Finnish people, alongside other Nordic countries, for being at the forefront of the global anti-apartheid movement.

He also acknowledged their continued role in supporting national reconciliation, and development cooperation, as well as trading with and investing in South Africa post-1994.

“Without the support of Finland and our many other friends, we would not be where we are today. So welcome to you and your delegation once more.”

In addition, he said both countries have excellent and well-established bilateral relations.

He described the northern European country, as a “like-minded partner” in various fields of cooperation be it the environment, energy, maritime affairs, science and technology, trade, and peace and security issues. – SAnews.gov.za