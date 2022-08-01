General Masemola announces appointments of high-ranking cops

As the country kicks off Women’s Month today, the South African Police Service has welcomed the first female Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili who assumed office exactly a month ago.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, announced this appointment along with two others at a media briefing in Pretoria on Monday.

In his inaugural address four months ago, General Masemola said that one of his immediate priorities is the filling of critical vacancies.

“This is because the appointment of senior managers to key positions in the organisation forms part of my broader strategy to create an enabling, functional environment to expedite the delivery of services to communities,” he said.

Lt General Mosikili is responsible for overseeing all Visible Policing and Operations environments, as well as Protection and Security Services (PSS).

By virtue of this new role, she is also the new chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) alongside the co-chairpersons from State Security Agency and the South African National Defence Force.

General Masemola said for now, Lt General Mosikili is also overseeing the Crime Detection environment following the recent retirement of then Deputy National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga.

Lt General Mosikili has held a number of senior roles within the organisation during her more than three decades of uninterrupted service.

Prior to her appointment, she had been serving as the Deputy National Head: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) since August 2020.

“Lt General Mosikili possesses extensive experience within the Crime Detection and Operational Policing environments, having also held the position of Divisional Commissioner: Detective Service and Component Head responsible for the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) during her illustrious career. She holds a B-Tech degree in Policing and is currently in pursuit of an LLB degree,” General Masemola said.

General Masemola also introduced the new Divisional Commissioner for Supply Chain Management, Molefe Fani, whose appointment comes into effect today.

Prior to this appointment, Fani was the Acting Chief Procurement Officer for the National Treasury.

General Masemola said that he brings to the SAPS a wealth of experience in the Supply Chain Management environment that he amassed from both the private and the public sector.

“Fani has served in various senior roles which include serving as a Chief Director: Supply Chain Management within National Treasury since December 2018, serving as an Advisor: Supply Chain, Research and Policy within the Gauteng Provincial Treasury, as well as Group Procurement Manager in the African Exploration, Mining and Financing Corporation (AEMFC),” General Masemola said.

He holds a National Diploma in Chemical Engineering, a B-Tech Degree in Technology, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours Degree, as well as a Masters in Commerce (MCom) Degree.

The General also announced the long awaited appointment of the Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Constance Otola.

“We celebrate this appointment today because as we continue to implement the SAPS Women Empowerment Agenda, our ratio of female to male provincial commissioners today, officially stands at five female PC’s to four male PC’s,” he said.

General Masemola said these appointments are the result of a thought-intensive process to find the most suitable candidates from the existing vast pool of equally apt peers.

Lieutenant General Otola has been in the service since January 1989. Within three years she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. She holds a National Diploma and a B. Tech in Policing.

Otola has been serving in the rank of Major General following her promotion in 2016.

“Until yesterday, Lieutenant General Otola was the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Crime Detection and has also at the same time, been the Acting Provincial Commissioner, wearing both hats with diligence and commitment to the call to serve and protect the people of the Northern Cape,” Masemola said. – SAnews.gov.za