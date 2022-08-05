Gender commission calls for speedy prosecution in Grade 12 girls' murder

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has called for a speedy prosecution following the murder of two Grade 12 girls at Ngwangwane village in KwaZulu-Natal.

Commission Chairperson, Tamara Mathebula, said a successful prosecution in the shortest possible time will help restore faith in the judicial system.

“Through our court monitoring process, we have observed that it is possible for a speedy conclusion of a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) matter if it is prioritised and given the attention it deserves,” Mathebula said.

The call follows the murder of two girls who were attacked with an axe while in their rented house at Ngwangwane village in southern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged that a man in his 20s came into the rented house in the early hours of the morning, hacked the girls to death and mutilated their bodies.

One of the girls’ body was left in the house, while the second body was found five kilometres away from the scene.

Mathebula extended her condolences to the families, residents of Ngwangwane village and learners at the school where the two Grade 12 girls attended.

“We are deeply saddened that the lives of two bright students were mercilessly taken away and their bodies mutilated,” Mathebula said.

The CGE has also urged all South Africans to join hands in fighting the scourge of violence, in particular, GBV.

“We need concerted efforts in addressing masculinity and patriarchy to eradicate the scourge of violence, especially Gender-Based Violence.

“The Commission also applauds the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal for moving with speed in apprehending the alleged perpetrator of this barbaric act,” Mathebula said. – SAnews.gov.za