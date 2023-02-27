GCIS pays tribute to veteran editor Rafiq Rohan

Monday, February 27, 2023

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has paid tribute to distinguished South African, veteran editor Rafiq Rohan, for his foresight and impactful leadership.

“It is truly with deep sadness that we at GCIS learnt of the passing of our former colleague Rohan,” GCIS Acting Director-General Michael Currin said on Monday. 

Rohan passed away on Sunday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was appointed at GCIS as the editor of the government’s Vuk'uzenzele newspaper from the year 2005 until 2010.

He was able to produce a newspaper that now distributes millions of copies across the country, thanks to his foresight and impactful leadership. Rohan was also a member of the GCIS team that worked on improving and strategising government communications.

Rohan was a renowned journalist and a former South African political prisoner on Robben Island who played a significant role in the attainment of our democracy.

“His gentle yet firm and confident ability to tell stories of hope and determination in our country’s efforts to improve the lives of ordinary citizens, continue to inspire us in our work in communicating the South African story in the GCIS.  His passing is a great shock to many in the government communication fraternity and we extend to his family our heartfelt condolences,” Currin said.

GCIS has expressed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

54647 Views
22 Feb 2023

Read: Nelson Mandela's inauguration speech as President of SA

90308 Views
10 May 2018

Climate change and fires

8082 Views
29 Mar 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

272945 Views
21 Sep 2021

Tropical cyclone Freddy brings heavy rains in parts of SA, possible flooding

2803 Views
25 Feb 2023

Govt proposes huge salary increment for doctors

25357 Views
22 Mar 2013

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter