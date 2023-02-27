GCIS pays tribute to veteran editor Rafiq Rohan

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has paid tribute to distinguished South African, veteran editor Rafiq Rohan, for his foresight and impactful leadership.

“It is truly with deep sadness that we at GCIS learnt of the passing of our former colleague Rohan,” GCIS Acting Director-General Michael Currin said on Monday.

Rohan passed away on Sunday in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was appointed at GCIS as the editor of the government’s Vuk'uzenzele newspaper from the year 2005 until 2010.

He was able to produce a newspaper that now distributes millions of copies across the country, thanks to his foresight and impactful leadership. Rohan was also a member of the GCIS team that worked on improving and strategising government communications.

Rohan was a renowned journalist and a former South African political prisoner on Robben Island who played a significant role in the attainment of our democracy.

“His gentle yet firm and confident ability to tell stories of hope and determination in our country’s efforts to improve the lives of ordinary citizens, continue to inspire us in our work in communicating the South African story in the GCIS. His passing is a great shock to many in the government communication fraternity and we extend to his family our heartfelt condolences,” Currin said.

GCIS has expressed condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. – SAnews.gov.za